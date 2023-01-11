Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People United to Advance the Dream Mobile Inc. announces the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observation weekend celebration.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Overcoming Hate With Love”.

The entire weekend will be power packed with a Birthday Celebration like never before, starting on Friday 13th. The 8th Annual BIack-Tie Awards Gala is their annual fundraiser that help in accomplishing these goals. This red-carpet event is held on Sunday Evening Jan. 15, 2023 @5pm at the Holiday lnn in downtown.

