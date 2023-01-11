Advertise With Us
Gov. Reeves issues directive to ban TikTok from all government devices

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves issued a directive to Mississippi departments and agencies to ban Tik Tok from all state-issued devices and the state’s network.

The governor made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S. intellectual property and Americans’ personal information. It’s a major threat to our national security and critical infrastructure, costs the U.S. economy hundreds of billions annually, and jeopardizes American jobs,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi isn’t going to sit around waiting for the Chinese Communist Party to steal our state government data, and that’s why I issued this directive. It will help us better protect our state’s sensitive information and critical infrastructure.”

Employees have until January 31, 2023, to remove, delete, and uninstall all relevant applications from state-issued devices, a press release said.

