Guns seized by deputies after chase in Mobile County

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One man was arrested after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found several dangerous weapons following a chase.

The MCSO held a news conference today regarding the arrest and gun seizure.

According to the sheriff’s office, this all started on Tuesday last week when deputies were looking for a kidnapping suspect near Dauphin Island Parkway and Military Road. Deputies saw a car matching the description of that suspect’s car.

Deputies found the car wrecked in a ditch moments later. The MCSO says that when the driver, who has been identified as 21-year-old Nathan Trehern, tried to get out of the car he was wearing armor and tried to reach for a gun equipped with a long magazine.

After Trehern was arrested deputies found several more weapons including two Glock chips in his car and at his house.

And while Trehern wasn’t the kidnapping suspect they were looking for, Sheriff-elect Paul Burch says they’re thankful they found him.

“I think this is a huge win for the citizens of the county,” said Burch, speaking alongside a display of the weapons that were seized. “Each one of these ... could have been used by a thug like him to shoot or kill an innocent person.”

Jail records show that Trehern, of Theodore, has been released on bail.

Nathan Trehern
Nathan Trehern(Mobile County Metro Jail)

---

