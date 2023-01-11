Advertise With Us
Healthy Living with USA Health: Healthy eating New Year’s resolutions

By Joe Emer
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this ‘Healthy Living’ we are joined by Robert Israel, M.D., F.A.C.P., an internal medicine physician at USA Health, to talk about culinary medicine and new year’s resolutions with eating! Here are the some of the questions we discuss:

1. With the new year here, a lot of people have a resolution for their health. From a nutrition perspective, what should that look like?

2. What are the benefits of making these dietary changes?

3. What are some helpful tips for people looking to make a positive change in their diet? Where should they start?

Click on the link to see the interview.

For more information visit: https://www.usahealthsystem.com/

---

