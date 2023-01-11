Inspiring the next generation of wildlife conservationists

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by “Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild”

Wildlife conservation is the preservation and protection of plant and animal species and their habitats.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, over 41,000 species are currently threatened with extinction. By conserving wildlife, we’re able to reduce endangerment and extinction risks and ensure that future generations can enjoy our Wild Kingdom.

So, what’s being done to educate audiences and inspire the next generation of people passionate about their commitment to preserving the natural world?

The new series highlights a variety of animals, including black bear cubs, California condors, big cats, beavers, turtles, manatees, red wolves, sea otters, American crocodiles, black-footed ferrets and coral reefs.

About Peter Gros, Wildlife Expert and Host of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild”

Wild Kingdom host Peter Gros spent his childhood watching hosts Marlin Perkins and Jim Fowler navigate the wild wonders of the world. Today, Gros hosts Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild.

Growing up in New York’s Hudson Valley, Gros was surrounded by a large variety of North American wildlife. Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom motivated him to further his education in wildlife care and pursue a career in wildlife conservation education. His expertise led to designing innovative wildlife displays where animals roamed free on small islands while people viewed from rafts offshore. He then became a spokesman for the natural world while developing endangered species breeding programs, which landed him an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1984.

It was in Carson’s studio where Gros met one of his childhood idols, Jim Fowler, and was presented with a chance of a lifetime. In 1985, Gros officially joined as co-host of Wild Kingdom and filmed his first episode, “Operation Alligator” in Louisiana. Throughout his 38-year affiliation with Wild Kingdom, Gros has seen real change, like bald eagles and alligators coming off the endangered species list. Gros takes on new Wild Kingdom adventures with Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, a new series premiering in January 2023.

---

