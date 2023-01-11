Keith Blackwood sworn in as Mobile County district attorney

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Keith Marvin Blackwood is now officially Mobile County’s district attorney.

Blackwood took the oath of office today in front of his wife, judges, lawyers and others.

The Athens, Ala., native won November’s election to succeed retiring District Attorney Ashley Rich. A longtime prosecutor, Blackwood served as Rich’s chief assistant.

As D.A., Blackwood promised to “strike blows as we are authorized to do” but added “those blows will be fair.”

The D.A.’s term lasts six years.

