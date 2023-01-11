Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Keith Blackwood sworn in as Mobile County district attorney

Keith Blackwood (FILE)
Keith Blackwood (FILE)(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Keith Marvin Blackwood is now officially Mobile County’s district attorney.

Blackwood took the oath of office today in front of his wife, judges, lawyers and others.

The Athens, Ala., native won November’s election to succeed retiring District Attorney Ashley Rich. A longtime prosecutor, Blackwood served as Rich’s chief assistant.

As D.A., Blackwood promised to “strike blows as we are authorized to do” but added “those blows will be fair.”

The D.A.’s term lasts six years.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pickleball has seen a boom in popularity in Daphne - city bringing courts into tournament...
Daphne to close pickleball courts to make tournament-compliant
Derek Boulware CEO of Housing First on helping fight homelessness
Upcoming Project Homeless Connect event set to match homeless with array of service agencies
Derek Boulware CEO of Housing First on helping fight homelessness
Derek Boulware CEO of Housing First on helping fight homelessness
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County
Roseanna Taylor ... sentenced to federal prison in fraud case.
Daphne woman gets almost seven years for $127,000 fraud