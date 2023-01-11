MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can participate in a run for a good cause. It’s called Miles for Missions.

Miles for Missions 5K and 1-mile Fun Run Saturday, January 28, 8:00 a.m. at Daphne City Hall Registration is $25 for 5K, $15 for Fun Run, $15 for shirt-only

Proceeds support the 2023 Youth Choir Mission Tour to the Appalachian region of North Carolina and Kentucky, where the group will minister/sing to people in need.

Eastern Shore Baptist Church – 6847 Park Drive, Daphne, AL 251-626-5550 www.myesbc.net Sunday morning worship at 10:10 a.m.

Check out link on the church Facebook page or go directly to runsignup.com/race/AL/Daphne/ESBCMilesforMissions Or contact Marsha Scarborough at marsha@myesbc.net for more information.

