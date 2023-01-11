MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson has passed away this afternoon.

Judge Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and had been in the hospital since then, according to sources.

A 1978 UMS Preparatory School graduate, Patterson went on to graduate from Samford University in Birmingham in 1982 and got a law degree from its Cumberland School of Law.

Patterson served in the Navy on various aircraft carriers as a helicopter attack pilot and nuclear weapons delivery pilot, according to his court biography.

