Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said.

Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault.

Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the victim after an argument, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bradley’s bond hearing is scheduled for Friday.



