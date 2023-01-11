‘The need is year-round’; 10 Caring Gifts still in swing for ‘Caring Kits’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are over, but giving is always in season. “Caring Kits”- items for veterans, homeless, and low-income seniors are still needed.

FOX10 News partnered with Volunteers of America (VOA) and local businesses throughout the community during the holiday season to bring hope to folks everywhere.

“10 Caring Gifts was very successful,” stated Robert Rogers, VOA. “Thousands of people were touched by it and as you have noticed- things moved out quickly so we had our community volunteers get it out. We are getting feedback from families who are so thankful.”

From blankets to food drives, Rogers says the generous outpouring of donations has changed lives.

“We had a family with 8 children- the father lost his job. So we were able to step up and meet many of those needs that they had including the toys. Providing food, help and assistance. We couldn’t have done it without the community. We have lots of examples like that,” said Rogers.

Still, Rogers says the need isn’t over. Many bins have been filled, but there’s still an empty one at Pelc Tire Auto Service in Saraland, Ala.

Pelc Tire is collecting “Caring Kits”-- and it’s a year-round fundraiser.

“We are collecting caring kits for veterans, homeless and low-income senior citizens,” stated Victoria Williams with Pelc Tire. “Any kind of paper products, like paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning products- anything that could be very helpful.”

Rogers says he hopes a spirit of giving will far outlast the holidays and help those who need it throughout the year.

“I would love if this would be peoples’ New Year’s Resolution- to give,” added Rogers. “We focus on Christmas and we all feel pulled to give at Christmastime. But the need is year-round. People are struggling year-round and 10 Caring Gifts and what comes in over the holiday season- that goes out, when it’s all gone, VOA steps up with our community partners to figure out how to continue to meet that need until 10 Caring Gifts comes again.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.