Recipe: Veggie Stir Fry

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups brown rice, cooked

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 orange bell pepper, chopped

1 cup white onion, chopped

1/2 cup baby corn, chopped

1/2 cup water chestnuts, chopped

1/2 cup canned bean sprouts

2 large eggs, whisked

2 tbsp. olive oil

4 tbsp. low sodium soy sauce

1/2 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. ginger, grated

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

STEPS:

Heat olive oil in a skillet over high heat. Add bell peppers and onion. Cook for 8 minutes. Push vegetables to one side of pan. Add whisked eggs and scramble.

Add garlic and ginger. Cook for 1 minute.

Add cooked rice, baby corn, water chestnuts, bean sprouts, soy sauce, sesame oil, kosher salt, and black pepper. Cook for 5 minutes. Serve hot.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

