Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Rosedown Designs releasing new products just in time for Mardi Gras

They are also featuring new DIY projects for the month of February
By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rosedown Designs, located in Daphne, wants to help you get ready for the Mardi Gras season! They are excited to announce new products and projects they have going on.

They are proud to sell many different handmade products. These are created by their owner, Kendyll Robinson, and also other local artisans.

You can keep up with all of their new products and classes on their Facebook page. There is still space available for their Mardi Gras paint party class on February 3rd.

You can also head on over to their store located in Daphne, next to Kraver’s Seafood:

25945 AL-181 #3

Daphne, AL 36526

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Veggie Stir Fry
Recipe: Veggie Stir Fry
Inspiring the next generation of wildlife conservationists
Inspiring the next generation of wildlife conservationists
Miles for Missions 5k and 1 mile Fun Run
Miles for Missions 5k and 1 mile Fun Run
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in downtown Mobile
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in downtown Mobile