Rosedown Designs releasing new products just in time for Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rosedown Designs, located in Daphne, wants to help you get ready for the Mardi Gras season! They are excited to announce new products and projects they have going on.

They are proud to sell many different handmade products. These are created by their owner, Kendyll Robinson, and also other local artisans.

You can keep up with all of their new products and classes on their Facebook page. There is still space available for their Mardi Gras paint party class on February 3rd.

You can also head on over to their store located in Daphne, next to Kraver’s Seafood:

25945 AL-181 #3

Daphne, AL 36526

