Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Semmes police look for hit-and-run vehicle

The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding this car believed to be...
The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding this car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a bicyclist.(Semmes Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a bicyclist.

Police say the car pictured in the accompanying image hit a bicyclist on Firetower Road. The car was last seen going south on Firetower.

The cyclist’s injuries are not life threatening, police said.

If you recognize that car, you are asked to call police at 251-459-6061.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle
Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle
Hal Williams, former coach and administrator at South Alabama, has passed
Hal Williams, former coach and administrator at South Alabama, has passed
Active manhunt underway after shots fired in Toulminville area
Active manhunt underway after shots fired in Toulminville area
Live in Toulminville as police look for shooting suspects
Live in Toulminville as police look for shooting suspects