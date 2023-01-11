Semmes police look for hit-and-run vehicle

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a bicyclist.

Police say the car pictured in the accompanying image hit a bicyclist on Firetower Road. The car was last seen going south on Firetower.

The cyclist’s injuries are not life threatening, police said.

If you recognize that car, you are asked to call police at 251-459-6061.

