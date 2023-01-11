Springhill Avenue at I-65 to close for railroad work

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning next week, Springhill Avenue will be closed just east of Interstate 65 for railroad improvements, the city of Mobile announced.

The railroad replacement project will require the closure of Springhill Avenue for about 10 days beginning at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

I-65 will be the primary assigned detour route, city officials said.

On Wednesday, McGregor Avenue between Old Shell Road and Springhill Avenue closed for a yearlong improvement project.

