Storms possible Thursday

(WALA) - Looks good for this evening with a few clouds rolling in and temperatures staying mild after sunset.

Overnight the temperatures will be mild and by Wednesday morning we will have low 50s in most spots. There will be a quick warm up though and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

A squall line will move in midday Thursday. This line of rain and storms will work its way across our area through midday and exit to the east late in the afternoon or early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a level 1 and 2 risk zone for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds along the line, but an isolated, brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

After that system passes, we will cool off going into next weekend with morning lows next Saturday and Sunday likely dipping down into the mid-30s.

