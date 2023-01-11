Upcoming Project Homeless Connect event set to match homeless with array of service agencies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Derek Boulware, chief executive officer of Housing First, sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the annual Project Homeless Connect event.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Grounds on Cody Road North in Mobile. Representatives from the county system will be on hand along with volunteer lawyers. Those dealing with homelessness will also have an opportunity to get state-issued identification and medical assistance.

