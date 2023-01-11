Warmer and muggier at Wednesday’s start

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a much warmer and muggier morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the low 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll reach the upper 70s this afternoon with the sky partly cloudy and only a minimal rain chance.

A cold front is still moving in tomorrow and ahead of that front we’ll see 60% coverage of rain and storms. There will be the risk of strong to severe storms, but our area is in a Level 1 out of 5 severe risk zone so the odds aren’t overwhelming. Nevertheless, expect the unexpected with these storms and have a way to get warnings if they occur. The window for the storms will be noon to 6 p.m.

We turn colder with breezy winds for the end of the week. Highs drop to the mid 50s by Friday with morning temps around freezing starting this weekend. The cold snap is gone by Monday.

