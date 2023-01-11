Advertise With Us
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann Slaughter, who they say they'd like to question about the 'suspicious death' and a stolen vehicle.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody.

Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Forrest County jail after being taken in by Hattiesburg’s 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Task Force.

Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Forrest County jail after being taken in by Hattiesburg's 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Task Force.

Officials are looking to question her about the death of 32-year-old Cody O’Neal, who was found dead Monday at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin. Slaughter, who is charged with motor vehicle theft, allegedly took O’Neal’s truck from the hotel. The vehicle was recovered during the arrest.

A second suspect, 27-year-old Christopher James Axton, was also arrested in Forrest County on a charge of receiving stolen property. Both Slaughter and Axton will be turned over to Jackson County authorities.

A second suspect, 27-year-old Christopher James Axton, was also arrested in Forrest County on a charge of receiving stolen property.

