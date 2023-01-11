Advertise With Us
Year long McGregor Avenue construction project starts Wednesday

The city says construction should take about a year to complete, but when it's done, this area will have improved lights and sidewalks
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile says McGregor Avenue will be closed starting tomorrow between Old Shell Road and Springhill Avenue.

The city says construction should take about a year to complete, but when it’s done, this area will have improved lights and sidewalks.

Sherri Granberry at Hertha’s Second Edition says she and her business are ready.

“We’re just really excited that there’s progress and that we’re really improving the Village of Spring Hill and there’s progress in the city. We’re thrilled it’s in Spring Hill.” Granberry said.

The construction could create problems for people who normally use this route. That includes detours through the I-65 service road.

But for Granberry, this isn’t her first run in with these issues.

“We had some resistance when the first sidewalk project started many years ago. And it has done nothing but increase foot traffic and improve the villages of Spring Hill. I have no doubt that even thought this will be a little bit of an inconvenience, this will be great for Spring Hill,” Granberry said.

But not everyone shares the same opinion. Businesses that we spoke with off camera say the construction will force them to alter delivery routes.

Still, everyone is hoping that the final result is worth the wait.

