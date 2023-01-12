Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

2-vehicle wreck claims life of volunteer firefighter

(KWQC)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department firefighter Wednesday morning.

Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating hit a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday on Celeste Road, about five miles north of Saraland.

The Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department confirmed the firefighter’s loss on its Facebook page.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the wreck.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Orange Beach to offer City Beach parking passes for residents
Orange Beach to offer City Beach parking passes for residents
Antonio Maurice Collier ... found guilty of capital murder.
Capital murder conviction caps busy week of homicide trials in Mobile County
UPDATE: Judge holds Thomas on no bond under Aniah’s Law.
UPDATE: Judge holds Thomas on no bond under Aniah’s Law.
Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call