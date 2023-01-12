Attempted bank robber arrested after leaving cell phone at bank

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola woman remains in jail tonight after attempting to rob a bank Tuesday morning, but leaving her cell phone behind, according to police.

Authorities said Resheca Marshall, 51, entered the bank with a note demanding over three thousand dollars before leaving the bank without any money.

Marshall left her phone inside the bank and police said they were able to locate her and arrest her.

Marshall is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.

