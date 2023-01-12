Bay Area Performing Arts gearing up for 2023 season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Area Performing Arts has a busy season ahead, and they are already announcing the shows in store for 2023.

Coming up they are happy to announce they will be showcasing Annie Jr. - the Musical, Romeo & Juliet - a Scored Play, Miscast and Misfits - a Cabaret, and the Spongebob Musical - Youth Edition. Information, along with how to purchase tickets, can be found on their website.

They will also have plenty of summer camps available for children. More information on those will be listed on their website, and on their Facebook page.

Tickets are also on sale for their 4th annual BAPA Awards Ceremony. This is taking place on January 13th at the Daphne Civic Center, with dinner catered by Taco Mama. It will be a great evening showcasing all of the accomplishments made by the students enrolled.

