Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Bay Area Performing Arts gearing up for 2023 season

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Area Performing Arts has a busy season ahead, and they are already announcing the shows in store for 2023.

Coming up they are happy to announce they will be showcasing Annie Jr. - the Musical, Romeo & Juliet - a Scored Play, Miscast and Misfits - a Cabaret, and the Spongebob Musical - Youth Edition. Information, along with how to purchase tickets, can be found on their website.

They will also have plenty of summer camps available for children. More information on those will be listed on their website, and on their Facebook page.

Tickets are also on sale for their 4th annual BAPA Awards Ceremony. This is taking place on January 13th at the Daphne Civic Center, with dinner catered by Taco Mama. It will be a great evening showcasing all of the accomplishments made by the students enrolled.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Italian Wedding Soup
Recipe: Italian Wedding Soup
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Joe makes a beer with Fairhope Brewing Company to preview its 10th Anniversary Celebration
Joe makes a beer with Fairhope Brewing Company to preview its 10th Anniversary Celebration
Impact of inflation on businesses
Impact of inflation on businesses