BCSO: Stolen car leads Baldwin deputies on chase from Causeway to Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began Thursday morning on the Causeway ended in Daphne in the area of U.S. 98 and Van Buren Street, authorities tell FOX10 News.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit after the stolen vehicle was spotted, the BCSO said. A suspect is in custody.

The vehicle, a white four-door sedan showing crash damage, was loaded onto a wrecker following the chase.

This is a developing story.

