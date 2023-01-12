Advertise With Us
BCSO: Stolen car leads Baldwin deputies on chase from Causeway to Daphne

A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began Thursday morning on the Causeway ended in...
A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began Thursday morning on the Causeway ended in Daphne in the area of U.S. 98 and Van Buren Street, authorities tell FOX10 News. Pictured is the vehicle loaded onto a wrecker.(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began Thursday morning on the Causeway ended in Daphne in the area of U.S. 98 and Van Buren Street, authorities tell FOX10 News.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit after the stolen vehicle was spotted, the BCSO said. A suspect is in custody.

The vehicle, a white four-door sedan showing crash damage, was loaded onto a wrecker following the chase.

This is a developing story.

---

