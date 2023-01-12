Capital murder conviction caps busy week of homicide trials in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found Antonio Maurice Collier guilty of capital murder, capping a busy week of homicide trials.

Mobile County prosecutors took the death penalty off the table in Collier’s trial, meaning his conviction will result in an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole. Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom formally will sentence Collier, 41, next month.

The shooting death of Mercedes Jackson was Mobile’s first homicide of the year in 2018.

Evidence at trial indicated that Collier and Jackson were an on-again, off-again couple and that he shot her after seeing her in a car with her new boyfriend.

Authorities initially charged Collier with murder, but a grand jury later upgraded it to capital murder cased on the fact that it occurred in a vehicle.

Prosecutors simultaneously tried two other murder cases this week:

A jury on Thursday found Maurice Chelvis Morrissette, 48, guilty of manslaughter and drug possession. Prosecutors had charged Morrissette with murder in the death of 51-year-old Evangelo Johnson on Railroad Street in 2020, but the jury opted for the lesser alternative.

A jury on Wednesday convicted Irvington resident Stanley David Roberson Sr., 36 guilty of murder in the shooting death of a friend on South Meadow Lane. When the shooting occurred in 2020 at Phillip Ledet’s Irvington home, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office determined that it may have been accidental. However, a grand jury indicted him on a murder charge.

