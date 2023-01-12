City leaders, residents gather as new park opens in the city of Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Foley celebrated the opening of a new park Wednesday afternoon. The new park which features an amphitheater will accommodate about 100 people.

It’s a unique park focused solely on music and the city hopes children of all ages will enjoy it.

“We’ve already seen kids out here really loving the instruments. It’s very visible and very open. That makes people feel comfortable. So, I think folks are excited about our newest park,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.

This is the first park built in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. And it took a team effort to get it done.

That includes the instruments that were purchased with a community grant by the AARP.

Dorothy Dorton with the AARP says it’s a great addition to this growing city.

“If you need to get some energy out, this is the perfect place to do it. It’s great instruments and great space to run around and have a good time in. There’s just so much potential here. It looks like it’s going to be a great space for community events and everything like that,” Dorton said.

And as a parent herself, it brings her joy that anyone can participate.

“I think it’s great. I love seeing not just kids like my four-year-old who’s able to play all of them, but older folks to. Anybody of any age can,” Dorton said.

The park is also wheelchair accessible.

