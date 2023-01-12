Downtown business owners meet with police amid safety concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Downtown business owners on Wednesday met with police officials – an annual gathering before Mardi Gras that took on added significance in light of a New Year’s Eve shooting on Dauphin Street.

Wednesday’s meeting, hosted by the Downtown Mobile Alliance, was not open to the public, but police officials told FOX10 News that they are working to keep the lines of communication open as the city works to reassure the public that downtown is safe.

One change that took effect last weekend: No parking on Dauphin Street in the Downtown Entertainment District between from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m.

“That may sound like a small change,” said Capt. Matt Garrett, the commander of the Mobile Police Department’s Central Precinct encompassing downtown. “But I assure you, to the officers who work down there, and the business owners will probably tell you, that nipping that situation in the bud will prevent quite a bit of unruly behavior.”

Garrett said the idea is to prevent large groups of people from gathering around their cars, blaring music and drinking.

Some residents and business owners have been on edge since the mass shooting, which left one man dead and nine others – including the accused murderer – wounded. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr. is scheduled to appear Thursday for a court hearing.

Mike Piercy, the longtime owner of Pat’s Downtown Grill, told FOX10 News it is too early to judge the impact of that change – or what kind of lasting impact the shooting might have on business.

“My sales are down but not drastically in comparison to past years, the first couple of weeks,” he said.

Piercy said he will pay close attention this Friday.

“It’ll be the first Artwalk, I guess the first event since New Year’s Eve,” he said, “So we’ll see what the turnout is like Friday, and then I can actually start doing a comparison.”

Police have said they have had challenges with young men with gang ties. To that end, new Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said he has instructed his prosecutors to identify those kinds of defendants in less serious cases – before they commit more severe crimes.

“We’re already flagging cases where we know that suspects have known gang affiliations,” he said. “We’re, you know, paying special attention to those because we’ve seen that, you know, some of those, you know, few groups of people are causing quite a bit of the problems.”

Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste told FOX10 News earlier this month that police would take a more aggressive approach to patrolling public events like Mardi Gras, although Garrett said those details have not yet been worked out.

In 22 years running his downtown restaurant, Piercy said, he has seen a natural ebb and flow of crime.

“There have been incidents downtown,” he said. “We seem to go through cycles. We’re in one of the unfortunate cycles right now.”

