Gov. Ivey announces funding for road and bridge projects

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Projects in Mobile, Clarke and Washington counties are among 33 selected from around the state slated to receive money from the latest round of state funding awarded for road and bridge projects.

More than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects, Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Thursday.

About $4.4 million has been allocated for three projects in Mobile County. A total of $ 2 million was awarded to widen Alabama 158 in Saraland from two lanes to four lanes. Another $2 million is going towards a roundabout being built at Interstate 65 and West Lee Street northbound ramp and southbound ramp in Chickasaw. And the county is getting $435,000 thousand to improve the roundabout at Alabama 188 and Irvington-Bayou La Batre Highway.

The funding is made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The act requires ATRIP-II to be an annual program setting aside a minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.

“I am proud to announce the largest round of local funding since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act as I close out my first term and gear up to begin the next four years,” Ivey said in a statement. “Our decision to address Alabama’s infrastructure challenges is paying major dividends in several vital areas, and I am thrilled to continue building on this momentum by moving forward this year’s projects.”

Some of the selected projects are expected to be under contract during the 2023 fiscal year, according to the governor’s office. All projects are required to move forward within two years of the awarding of funds.

Alabama has awarded more than $140 million in state transportation funds under ATRIP-II since the program’s creation in 2019.

