How a microchip helped bring a dog home, almost two years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the life-changing technology that helped reunite a Daphne family with their dog nearly two years after he went missing...the microchip.

Tuesday night, FOX10 News introduced viewers to the Elleard’s family dog ‘Leroy,’ who is now the poster child for microchips. If it wasn’t for that, they likely would have never seen him again.

Daphne, AL

“Had Leroy not had the microchip, he would have been brought to the shelter,” said Jessie Payne, the Daphne animal control officer who found Leroy and scanned him for a chip. “We hold them for seven days to give the owner and opportunity to come forward to claim their dog. After seven days, they will be placed up for adoption.”

Dr. Megan Goldman at Wesson Animal Clinic in Mobile showed the process of adding a microchip. First, filling out a form including name, address, and phone number.

That information is logged online through the microchip’s website, then the chip is implanted under the pet’s skin and stays forever.

Dr. Goldman emphasizes the chip is not a tracker.

“Microchips are currently not a GPS tracker like many people kind of think, so they do have to be physically taken to a location and scanned,” said Dr. Goldman.

But, there’s a kicker. Sometimes, it’s up to the owner to register the microchip if their vet or shelter doesn’t do it.

If the chip isn’t registered, it may be in the pet but blank.

“A lot of times, we do see where they get these microchips, but the owner never registers it, and that’s a huge thing,” she said. “Make sure you are keeping it up to date, so if you change your phone number or your address, you want to make sure that is up to date as well.”

Officer Payne said this happens often.

“A lot of people adopt from shelters and never actually put their information in on the microchip, so we’ll get microchips that either have outdated information or no information at all, and there’s nothing I can do with that,” said Payne.

The Elleard’s said it’s an extra step worth taking for furry family.

“To me, that was an amazing find that we were actually able to use the microchip,” said Karen Elleard. “I even called the company yesterday and said this really works! It’s almost two years and we were able to get him back. It’s pretty cool.”

Chipping pets costs between $30 and $50.

If a pet is chipped but the owner is second-guessing if there’s any information on it, reach out to where the pet was chipped and double check where the responsibility falls.

