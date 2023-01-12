iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media gives us a rundown on this weekend’s events.

LIGHTING OF THE MARDI GRAS TREE- Sat 5:30pm-6:30pm, Mardi Gras Park, downtown Mobile

Let the Good Times Roll with some festive Mardi Gras music from “The Juke Box Brass Band” as the City of Mobile lights the Mardi Gras Tree!

Following the Tree Lighting join the second line parade over to Cooper Riverside Park for SATURDAYS AT THE COOP - a free concert from 7 - 10 pm. Bring a chair or blanket and your favorite snacks and beverages for the concert! CLICK HERE

LODA ARTWALK- Fri 6pm-9pm, Lower Dauphin Arts District, downtown Mobile

Come downtown to show your support of local artists, arts organizations, and downtown businesses at this fun, family-friendly event! This month we will celebrate International LEGO Day with a fun evening as kids and adults share their creativity and joy with those little building bricks! Stop by Cathedral Square for a showcase of lego designs and to build your own! Plus Lego giveaways and more! CLICK HERE

MOBILE JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL: ANNE & EMMETT: LIVE PERFORMANCE- Thurs 7:30pm, Joe Jefferson Playhouse, Mobile

Anne & Emmett is a one-act play about an imaginary conversation between Anne Frank and Emmett Till, both victims of racial intolerance and hatred. Frank is the 15-year-old Jewish girl whose diary provided a gripping perspective of the Holocaust. Till is the 14-year old African-American boy whose brutal murder in Mississippi sparked the American Civil Rights Movement. The beyond-the-grave encounter draws the startling similarities between the two youths’ harrowing experiences at the hands of societies that couldn’t protect them. CLICK HERE

TALL SHIP PINTA- Thurs Jan 5- Sun Jan 22, Plaza de Luna, downtown Pensacola

Discover Tall Ship Pinta– A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours. The Pinta tours as a ‘sailing museum’ for the purpose of educating the public and school children on the ‘caravel’, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world. CLICK HERE

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS HOCKEY- Sat 7:05pm, Mon 4:05pm, Pensacola Bay Center

Saturday, the Ice Flyers take on Birmingham, and it’s Weiner Dog Race Night. Monday, the Ice Flyers take on Macon for the MLK Day Game. CLICK HERE

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.