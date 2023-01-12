Impact of inflation on businesses

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by Motive:

Businesses that operate in the “physical economy” – like trucking and logistics, delivery, food and beverage, oil and gas, etc. – have always run-on thin margins. But with the rise of inflation and global supply chain issues, these businesses have seen their bottom line shrink even more.

In interviews on January 12, Motive CEO and Co-founder Shoaib Makani, will talk about the direct effects of inflation and supply chain issues on these industries that we as consumers rely on heavily, especially around the holidays.

These are the businesses and people that made sure our gifts were available and delivered, our grocery and retail shelves were stocked, our homes were warm, and our roads were safe as we traveled to spend the holidays with our loved ones.

Taking a look at some holiday trends, Shoaib will discuss how these businesses can leverage technology to improve the safety, productivity, and profitability of their operations as we continue to navigate the macroeconomic uncertainties ahead.

About Shoaib Makani (“show” “Abe” - “Mah-Khan-ee”) Motive CEO and Co-founder: Shoaib founded Motive with the belief that connectivity and automation could unlock the potential of businesses that power the physical economy. Prior to founding Motive, Shoaib worked at Khosla Ventures, where he led investments in consumer and enterprise technology companies. Prior to joining Khosla Ventures, Shoaib led international growth for AdMob. Shoaib started his career at Google, focused on product management and marketing. He holds a BSc in Government and Economics from The London School of Economics.

About Motive: Motive builds technology to improve the safety, productivity, and profitability of businesses that power the physical economy. The Motive Automated Operations Platform combines IoT hardware with AI-powered applications to automate vehicle and equipment tracing, driver safety, compliance, maintenance, spend management, and more. Motive serves more than 120,000 businesses across a wide range of industries, including trucking and logistics, construction oil and gas food and beverage, field service, agriculture, passenger transit, and delivery.

