Jayvien Banks named MPD’s December Officer of the Month

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department named Officer Jayvien Banks as Officer of the Month for December.

Banks received the award Wednesday at the Officer of the Month Luncheon sponsored by the Midtown Optimist Club and held at the Azalea City Golf Course Club,.

Banks is commended for arresting a suspect in possession of a Glock switch and leading a pursuit to capture a wanted residential burglar. MPD said Banks responded to 112 calls for service and 61 back-ups. He made 12 felony arrests, 27 misdemeanor arrests and issued 112 traffic citations.

Banks began his law enforcement career in 2018. He is currently assigned to the First Precinct and works patrol.

