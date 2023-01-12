Joe makes a beer with Fairhope Brewing Company to preview its 10th Anniversary Celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fire up the Bat Signal and hop in the Bat Mobile, Fairhope Brewing Company’s caped brewsaders have been have canned more than three millions beers, and there is no slowing down; it’s Fairhope Forever!

Join Fairhope Brewing Company Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th as they celebrate this major milestone with a celebration so big, the party will last two days. The locally-owned brewery will offer its coastal brews in signature anniversary glassware that patrons can take home, live music, food trucks, and 50 beers on tap.

Holy Hops, Batman! That’s a lot of beer! (The most ever for an anniversary party, in fact!) In addition to brand’s well known, year round rotation, the FBC team has created numerous new beers

just for the occasion. Pours this weekend will include Juice Wayne, a juicy IPA, Dark Knight, vanilla bourbon porter, Holy Hops Batman, a west coast IPA, Robin’s tights, pickle sour ale, Poison Ivy,

four pepper amber ale, and the return of everybody’s favorite, Strawberry Starburst, just to name a few.

It’s become a tradition here on Studio10 for Joe Emer to make a strange beer creation that will be served as part of the celebration. Since this years theme is Batman, Joe came up with the key

ingredient of ginger. Batman is known for drinking ginger ale at parties to give the appearance of drinking alcohol, but not doing so in order to stay ready to fight crime. Joe’s creation is called “Batdance”.

For a full list of anniversary party beers, and for more information, visit FairhopeBrewing.com.

Fairhope Forever 10th Anniversary Party

$15 entry includes live music all day and commemorative glassware

50 beers on tap over the weekend

Bleus Burger and Divine Empanadas Food Trucks

Saturday, January 14, 2023

1:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Live Music Schedule:

1:00 - Rashad the Blues Kid

3:30 - Van Down By The River (Van Morrison Tribute)

7:00 - East LA Fadeaway (Grateful Dead Tribute)

Sunday, January 15, 2023

1:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Live Music Schedule:

1:00 - Bailiwick Brothers

4:00 - East LA Fadeaway (Grateful Dead Tribute)

Fairhope Brewing Company

914 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope, AL 36532 | FairhopeBrewing.com

