Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction

Tyler Frame
Tyler Frame(Baldwin County Corrections Center)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time.

Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La.

Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five years of supervised probation, according to a Facebook post by the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 9, 2022, a Baldwin County jury convicted Frame of first-degree rape.

