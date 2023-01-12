Man arrested for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after threatening his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend after an argument, according to police.

MPD said Jodecy Rocker, 31, was booked into metro at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning after officers responded to a shots fired call at the 1000 block of Clover street.

When authorities arrived, they located Rocker’s vehicle in the middle of the road with bullet damage, according to police.

Police said they canvassed the area and located Rocker and detained him.

Officers said they determined Rocker and his ex-girlfriend had a conflict about her boyfriend who was inside the residence before Rocker busted out her house windows and her boyfriend’s car windows while threatening to kill her.

Police said shots were fired, which is still under investigation.

