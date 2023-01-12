Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man charged in Hope Hull homicide investigation

Terry Brandon Cumbie has been charged with capital murder in a Hope Hull murder investigation.
Terry Brandon Cumbie has been charged with capital murder in a Hope Hull murder investigation.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a Hope Hull homicide investigation.

According to officials, deputies responded to a “domestic-related” call of a person shot in the 200 block of George Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday. There, authorities said Joseph Williams, 40, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Deputies said the suspect, Terry Brandon Cumbie, 40, was still on the scene and taken into custody.

Cumbie has been charged with capital murder and first-degree domestic violence. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deadly storms move across Alabama, damage widespread
Deadly storms move across Alabama, damage widespread
Over a hundred residents attended Thursday night's meeting
Hundreds attend a meeting to discuss potential development plan on Hillcrest Road
Alleged Walmart shooters charged in separate D’lberville murder
Alleged Walmart shooters charged in separate D’lberville murder
Mobile residents voice opposition to development project
Mobile residents voice opposition to development project
Mobile homes destroyed from storms in Mount Vernon
Mobile homes destroyed from storms in Mount Vernon