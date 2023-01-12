Mobile Christian School Open House

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Christian School is hosting an open house. Applications for the 2023-2024 school year are available online, mobilechristian.org

Open House

Sunday, January 22 1:30-3:30

Mobile Christian School

5900 Cottage Hill Road

Mobile, AL 36609

251.661.1613

mobilechristian.org

info@mobilechristian.org

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.