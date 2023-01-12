Advertise With Us
Mobile Christian School Open House

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Christian School is hosting an open house. Applications for the 2023-2024 school year are available online, mobilechristian.org

Open House

Sunday, January 22 1:30-3:30

Mobile Christian School

5900 Cottage Hill Road

Mobile, AL 36609

251.661.1613

mobilechristian.org

info@mobilechristian.org

