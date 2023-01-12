Mobile Police: Angry Teen Shoots Up Car-with Father Inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teen-age boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police.

According to investigators, 18 year old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother, almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected, an argument flared, and the son made violent threats against his parents. When they went outside, hoping tempers would cool, Roberts kicked it up a notch, barging through the front door of the Columbia Street house, with his mother’s gun, police say. He then pointed it at her, before turning to shoot up a car his father was sitting in. He was not hurt, but Roberts ran off-with the gun. He hasn’t been seen since, although MPD believes he’s hiding out in Mobile. They’re hoping he turns himself in.

Davion Roberts is 5 feet, 2 inches tall weighing 95 pounds. He’s not only charged with stealing his mother’s gun, but shooting into a vehicle and Domestic Violence, Menacing.

If you have seen Roberts, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251 208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to leave your name.

