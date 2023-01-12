New Jersey man accused in home burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Jersey man arrested in Mobile faces five charges following an alleged burglary.

Mobile police said a homeowner reported seeing Pratik Sunil Acharekar leave his home Wednesday night in the area of Bit & Spur Drive near Westminster Drive. According to police, the victim followed Acharekar until officers arrived and took Acharekar into custody.

Acharekar charges include two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of first-degree criminal mischief. His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday.

