Orange Beach to offer City Beach parking passes for residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We may be months from summer weather, but Orange Beach is getting its City Beach ready for folks to soak in the sunshine.

On Thursday, they announced that Orange Beach residents will be able to purchase parking passes for a resident parking-only lot near the beach.

Last year, Orange Beach bought its first City Beach.

“We do have a new City Beach- we have about 800 feet of beach. 800 feet, 350 parking places. There’s a public-private relationship with the Flora Bama and their owners,” said Tony Kennon, Mayor of Orange Beach.

“For the City, our contribution has been about 13 million dollars. So when you look at 13 million dollars and you have 800 feet of beach front, we got a deal,” he added.

Since then, Kennon says numerous plans for the beachfront have been in the works.

“It’s gonna be a pretty beach as they’ll ever lie on with a bar, music, restaurant, anything they need. There’s going to be a nightlife destination-- it’s gonna be a special place,” explained Kennon.

But for now, in a Facebook post, the City announced they will offer its residents parking passes for the City Beach as long as they show a valid Alabama driver’s license with an Orange Beach address inside the City limits.

April could be the earliest you could secure your pass, according to Kennon.

“We have yet to determine how we will do the parking but the parking will be open to the public and in the future a portion of that parking will be designated to Orange Beach residents only,” he stated.

Orange Beach is partnering with Coast-AL, a new restaurant currently being constructed on the beach front.

Kennon says once the restaurant is completed, then parking will be finalized.

“We gotta get the restaurant up and running- and once it’s up and running, we will see what we have and how we want to charge,” said Kennon. “All that is to be determined. It may not even happen this year- it may be next year.”

The City says that until passes are given out at City Hall (once again, it could be in April), parking is offered on a first-come, first serve basis near the City Beach.

Orange Beach residents will receive one pass per household.

