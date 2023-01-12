Recipe: Italian Wedding Soup

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

½ pound lean ground beef

½ pound ground veal

1 egg, beaten

4 tablespoons Italian bread crumbs

4 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh basil, finely chopped

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon granulated onion

Salt and pepper, to taste

8 cups chicken broth

2 cups fresh spinach, finely chopped

1½ cups uncooked orzo pasta

½ cup carrots, finely chopped

PROCEDURES:

1. In a medium bowl combine ground beef, ground veal, egg, bread crumbs, cheese, garlic, basil, granulated garlic and onion, and salt and pepper. Mix well, then form into ¾-inch meatballs.

2. In a large saucepan, heat broth to boiling, then add formed meatballs, spinach, orzo pasta and carrots.

3. Reduce heat to medium and slow-boil for about 15 minutes, or until meat is cooked and orzo is al dente. Stir often to prevent pasta from sticking.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

