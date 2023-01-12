RV fire snarls traffic on I-10 West near Rangeline Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recreational vehicle fire on Interstate 10 West in Mobile County is causing a headache for motorists Thursday afternoon.

As of the 1 p.m. hour, three travel lanes were blocked and the righthand shoulder was blocked due to the vehicle fire near Exit 17 to Rangeline Road.

Motorists were experiencing severe delays on I-10 Westbound between Exit 20 to I-65 and Exits 15A and15B to U.S. 90.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.