RV fire snarls traffic on I-10 West near Rangeline Road

A FOX10 viewer snapped this photograph of an RV burning on Interstate 10 West near Rangeline Road.
A FOX10 viewer snapped this photograph of an RV burning on Interstate 10 West near Rangeline Road.(Courtesy Robin Lester)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recreational vehicle fire on Interstate 10 West in Mobile County is causing a headache for motorists Thursday afternoon.

As of the 1 p.m. hour, three travel lanes were blocked and the righthand shoulder was blocked due to the vehicle fire near Exit 17 to Rangeline Road.

Motorists were experiencing severe delays on I-10 Westbound between Exit 20 to I-65 and Exits 15A and15B to U.S. 90.

