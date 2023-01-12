Semmes Police: Hit & Run driver leaves after hitting bicyclist

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes Police asking for help to track down a driver they say was involved in a hit and run. The victim is a bicyclist and was pretty banged up in the ordeal.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Firetower Road near Blackstone Drive.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. While the sun may have been an issue -- an anonymous witness tells FOX 10 News: “It was unreal -- how with no oncoming traffic the driver could not move over and how they went to stop and took off knowing they had to have seen him laid out.”

The cyclist was laid out in the middle of the road. His saving grace likely his protective gear including his helmet.

Two other people who drove up just after it happened tell us the victim was unconscious -- starting to come to -- and had no recollection how he ended up there or what had happened. By that point 911 had already been called and paramedics were enroute.

That same person tells us as the victim was partially still in the roadway at least four other vehicles kept going -- and they’re still not sure how none of them did not hit him.

Pretty banged up and shaken -- the cyclist was able to give them a phone number to call his wife -- who came to the scene. Paramedics eventually took him to the hospital to be checked out. We understand he is expected to be okay.

Meanwhile -- Semmes Police want people to take a good look at the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call: 251-459-6061.

Also -- if you surveillance cameras on Firetower Road between Howellsferry and Blackstone Drive -- you may want to check to see if your cameras caught anything around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday -- give or take a few minutes.

