Senior Bowl week is coming up

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Senior Bowl is just a few weeks away! Organizers are getting ready for not only the game, but a full week of events leading up to the game as well.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy joined us on Studio10 to talk about an exciting week ahead!

Senior Bowl Summit

Thursday, February 2

Saenger Theatre (6:00–7:30 p.m.)

Stage Divided: A Night with Tide and Tiger Legends

The Senior Bowl Summit brings together Alabama and Auburn greats, including Shaun Alexander, Ozzie Newsome, Cornelius Bennett, Ronnie Brown, and Jason Campbell on stage for a memorable night as we listen to the best stories about their greatest moments as members of the Tide and Tigers. This event will be moderated by famed NFL historian and Mobile native Ivan Maisel and comedian Joey Mulinaro.

Friday Night Street Party

The Friday Night Street Party on Friday, February 3 will include our Player Parade, preceding the Conde Cavaliers, in Downtown Mobile and a NELLY Concert in Mardi Gras Park. NELLY will begin as soon as the Conde Cavaliers parade ends.

Game Day Events

Saturday, February 4th is GAME DAY at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Enjoy tailgating, Senior Bowl Fan Fest, Southern University’s “Human Jukebox,” the Saints Cheer Krewe, and Senior Bowl Team Walk before kicking off the 74th annual Senior Bowl at 1:30 p.m. Over HALF the stadium is sold out and tickets are selling fast.

