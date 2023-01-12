Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A potentially significant tornado moved its way across the city of Selma Thursday, leaving behind destruction.

WATCH LIVE SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE

According to the National Weather Service, major damage is confirmed in the city of Selma. People are being asked to stay out of the area and let first responders navigate the roadways.

At least one person is believed trapped in a building on Broad Street, possibly one other missing, according to Selma Mayor James Perkins. There are multiple downed powerlines and it is considered an emergency situation.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford says they are unclear how much damage has been caused by the tornado. The damage is concentrated south of Highland Avenue. Several vehicles have been tossed around. They are unclear on injuries but are working on recovery efforts at this time.

The tornado may have been a high-end EF2 or EF3 and lifted debris as high as at least 16,000 feet into the air based on radar and reports.

Those in the path of this storm moving through Dallas and Autauga Counties should take shelter immediately.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Live: Damage in Mount Vernon
Live: Damage in Mount Vernon
Tyler Frame
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
A FOX10 viewer snapped this photograph of an RV burning on Interstate 10 West near Rangeline...
RV fire snarls traffic on I-10 West near Rangeline Road
Michael Cazzie Sellers ... indicted in federal fraud charges.
Mobile tow truck owner charged with lying on bankruptcy form, defrauding COVID program