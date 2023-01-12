Spotty storms possible

(WALA) - The severe storm threat level is mainly a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk Thursday. A level 2 slight risk is possible inland and along Interstate 65. The primary threat will be thunderstorms with damaging winds. We are also under a wind advisory from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. for gusts to near 35 mph, not associated directly with thunderstorms.

Warm and breezy conditions were the highlights on your Wednesday, all ahead of a storm system that will impact our area on Thursday. We expect a gradual increase in clouds and moisture tonight. Overnight lows will be way above normal in the low 60s.

We have another mild day ahead on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. This is ahead of a line of storms that should enter the area around lunch time. Mobile and Baldwin counties can expect storms early to mid-afternoon. Most of the activity will be east of Okaloosa County and out of the area by early evening.

