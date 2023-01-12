Windy day with afternoon storms possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a muggy and windy day today with strong storms possible as a cold front approaches. A wind advisory has been issued and will last all day.

The main threats from these storms will be straight line winds and heavy rain. Tornado chances aren’t overwhelming but they are possible. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if any are issued this afternoon. The main window for these storms is from noon to 5 p.m. They will track east and out of our area. The wind speeds will be in the 25-35 mph range today and tonight so drive carefully.

It will get very cold behind the front and combined with the high wind that will mean you’ll need to bundle up tomorrow. We’ll go from the mid 70s today down to the upper 30s tonight. Highs tomorrow will only reach the mid 50s but the sky will be Sunny. Warm air and rain chances creep back in by the MLK holiday on Monday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.