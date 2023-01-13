Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Bagel Boy features ‘The Classic’ & ‘Spicy Boy’

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alex with Bagel Boy in Foley stops by Studio 10 to feature two of their signature bagels- the ‘Classic’ and the ‘Spicy Boy’.

The Classic features a plain bagel, spicy Duke’s mayo, two fried eggs, 2 pieces Wright’s hickory smoked bacon, and sharp cheddar cheese.

The Spicy Boy features a cheddar everything bagel, 4 pieces of Conecuh sausage, two fried eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, and a Southern chili lab schmear.

  • Bagel Boy
  • 515 N McKenzie st, Foley, Al, 36535
  • Bagelboyus.com
  • @bagelboyfoley on Facebook and instagram
  • Open 7 am to 11 am Thursday, Friday and Monday. 8 am to 1 pm Saturday and Sunday. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • The only hand rolled, east coast style bagel shop with Southern charm.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pepsi Soundstage: Grits & Greens performs 'Lies'
Pepsi SoundStage: Grits & Greens
Gallery Night Pensacola
Gallery Night Pensacola
Football Friday 01/13/2023
Football Friday 01/13/2023
Tax season help with Azalea City Tax & Accounting
Tax season help with Azalea City Tax & Accounting