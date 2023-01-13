Bagel Boy features ‘The Classic’ & ‘Spicy Boy’

Alex with Bagel Boy in Foley stops by Studio 10 to feature two of their signature bagels- the ‘Classic’ and the ‘Spicy Boy’.

The Classic features a plain bagel, spicy Duke’s mayo, two fried eggs, 2 pieces Wright’s hickory smoked bacon, and sharp cheddar cheese.

The Spicy Boy features a cheddar everything bagel, 4 pieces of Conecuh sausage, two fried eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, and a Southern chili lab schmear.

Bagel Boy

515 N McKenzie st, Foley, Al, 36535

Bagelboyus.com

@bagelboyfoley on Facebook and instagram

Open 7 am to 11 am Thursday, Friday and Monday. 8 am to 1 pm Saturday and Sunday. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

The only hand rolled, east coast style bagel shop with Southern charm.

