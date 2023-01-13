Biloxi man charged with child enticement

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - A Biloxi man is charged with enticement of a child after authorities say he exposed himself to teenage girls.

Thirty-four-year-old Christopher Carmel Burdine was arrested Thursday afternoon in Mississippi’s St. Martin community. Burdine allegedly approached teenage girls and exposed his genitals to them, according to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter.

After getting a description of Burdine’s truck, investigators found him sitting inside the truck behind a convenience store and took him into custody, Ledbetter said.

Burdine is being held without bond and is awaiting an initial court appearance.

---

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.