Colder air moves in

(WALA) - An active day of storms on the Gulf Coast today! Damage was reported with a likely tornado that moved through Movico. The storms continued to roll across the area producing heavy rain and lightning.

After the storms pass, a cooling pattern is expected. The cold front associated with these storms will pass through the area tonight dropping temperatures into the 40s and 30s tomorrow morning. For tomorrow, expect clearing skies and cooler daytime temperatures.

A pleasant but cool weekend is ahead with mostly sunny skies but cooler temperatures. Waking up Saturday morning, temperatures will likely be around freezing for most of the area. Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s in the afternoon. Afternoon highs for Sunday are a little warmer in the 60s.

In the extended outlook, a chance of showers comes in with a weak disturbance early next week. Rain chances are generally low. With this moisture return, temperatures rise into the mid-70s.

