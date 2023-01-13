Daphne man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting young relative

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual exploitation of a child, admitting that he secretly took illicit pictures of a young relative.

Stephen Linwood Richey, 69, admitted that he used his iPhone to make the images. The victim discovered those images in April when she borrowed the defendant’s phone, according to the plea agreement.

According to court records, a forensic examination of the phone turned up about 120 images of child sexual abuse material.

Richey’s attorney had asked a federal judge to prohibit prosecutors from using evidence gathered from the phone on grounds that the defendant was not truly acting voluntarily when he gave investigators the passcode to open the device. However, U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer denied that.

The judge set Richey’s sentencing is set for April 13. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend leniency, but he faces a mandatory-minimum prison term of 15 years.

